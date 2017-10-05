One in four Galway farmers fined following inspections

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One in four Galway farmers were fined last year following farm inspections.

To receive a payment under the Single Payment Scheme farmers must follow a variety of regulations on the environment, public health, animal health, plant health, animal welfare and land maintenance.

However, Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv says the cross compliance system needs an overhaul.

He says farmers are being unfairly penalised as a result of unnecessarily complex inspections.

155 Galway farmers received a fine last year – while a further 148 farms were found to be in breach of regulations under the system.

Fianna Fáil Deputy O’Cuiv says that good farmers are being penalized unfairly due to unnecessarily complicated rules.