One in five Galway drivers have penalty points

June 7, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One in five Galway drivers have penalty points on their licence – with people aged between 31 and 45 the biggest offenders.

Figures released by the RSA to Sinn Féin TD Peadar Tóibín reveal that between 2007 and 2016, over 2 and a half million fixed charge notices have been served

Kildare, Kilkenny and Wicklow have the highest number of notices issued per individual licence, while Donegal, Mayo and Kerry have the lowest.

In Galway, over 22 percent of drivers have received penalty points for various driving offences.

The biggest offenders in terms of incurring penalty points are 31 to 45 year olds.

This age group racked up over 2,100 fixed penalty notices in 2014 – while drivers aged 20 and under only received 44.

