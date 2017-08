Galway Bay fm newsroom – The R446 through Craughwell village will be closed for one day next week. (Tuesday 29/8)

The closure is to facilitate the replacement of a bridge over the Dunkellin River as part of the area’s major flood relief scheme.

The Crinnagh road will also be blocked during the works.

Diversions will be in place for the one-day closure of the R446 on Tuesday.