Ombudsman for Children to launch videos in city on impact of divorce

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ombudsman for Children will visit the city tomorrow to launch two new videos on the impacts of parental separation and divorce.

The videos, ‘It’s Ok’ and ‘Dear Parents, Dear Friends’, have been produced by youth researchers aged between 9 and 19.

The teams from across Ireland have been working on the project since 2014 in bid to highlight children’s experience of separation and divorce.

The videos will be launched by Ombudsman for Children, Dr. Niall Muldoon, at NUIG’s ILAS building at noon tomorrow.