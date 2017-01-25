15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ombudsman for Children to attend city event on impact of divorce

By GBFM News
January 25, 2017

Time posted: 12:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ombudsman for Children will visit the city next week to launch two new videos on the impacts of parental separation and divorce.

The videos, ‘It’s OK’ and ‘Dear Parents, Dear Friends’ have been produced by youth researchers aged between 9 and 19.

The teams from across Ireland have been working on the project since 2014 in a bid to highlight childrens’ experience of separation and divorce.

The videos wil be launced by Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon at NUI Galway’s ILAS building at noon on Saturday week, February 4th.

