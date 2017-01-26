15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

news-price-house-property-auction

O’Malleys gets approval for 60 new homes in Roscam

By GBFM News
January 26, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new housing development at Roscam just outside the city have been approved.

O’ Malley Construction has been granted planning permission by the city council for more than 60 homes at Curragrean, adjoining the Boireann Bheag estate.

The plans involve the contruction of 41 two-storey detached and semi-detached four-bedroom houses in Roscam.

There will also be 11 two-storey terraced or semi-detached 3-bedroom houses and a block of 12 apartments.

The application states that the apartments are intended for use by a Housing Authority.

The development will include parking and landscaping and road improvement measures at the junction of the Old Dublin Road and Doughiska Road and also at the junction of Doughiska Road with Ros Caoin.

Access to the new development will be through the Boireann Bheag estate.

In granting planning permission, city planners have stipulated that O’ Malley Construction must submit more than 660 thousand euro to the local authority before construction begins.

This is to contribute towards the cost of services to facilitate the development.

A cash deposit or bond of 160 thousand euro must also be submitted to the city council to ensure the development is satisfactorily completed.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway native who fought at Jadotville dies ages 85
media_198147_RJ_Walter_Hegarty_5
January 26, 2017
Galway native who fought at Jadotville dies ages 85
galway-city-council
January 26, 2017
City Chief says controversial bylaws won’t be as extreme as expected
news-property-house-housing-mortgage
January 26, 2017
2.5 million euro for new homes in Connemara

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GALWAY UNITED 2016
January 26, 2017
Galway United Play First Pre Season Friendly Tomorrow Night
17/11/2016 Repro free: Pieta House Fund Raiser . Photo: Andrew Downes, Xposure.
January 26, 2017
Craughwell Charity Chariot Hopes To Raise Money For Pieta House
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK