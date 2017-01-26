O’Malleys gets approval for 60 new homes in Roscam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new housing development at Roscam just outside the city have been approved.

O’ Malley Construction has been granted planning permission by the city council for more than 60 homes at Curragrean, adjoining the Boireann Bheag estate.

The plans involve the contruction of 41 two-storey detached and semi-detached four-bedroom houses in Roscam.

There will also be 11 two-storey terraced or semi-detached 3-bedroom houses and a block of 12 apartments.

The application states that the apartments are intended for use by a Housing Authority.

The development will include parking and landscaping and road improvement measures at the junction of the Old Dublin Road and Doughiska Road and also at the junction of Doughiska Road with Ros Caoin.

Access to the new development will be through the Boireann Bheag estate.

In granting planning permission, city planners have stipulated that O’ Malley Construction must submit more than 660 thousand euro to the local authority before construction begins.

This is to contribute towards the cost of services to facilitate the development.

A cash deposit or bond of 160 thousand euro must also be submitted to the city council to ensure the development is satisfactorily completed.