OLYMPIC CHAMPION GREG LOUGANIS CONFIRMED FOR RED BULL CLIFF DIVING WORLD SERIES ON INIS MÓR

Four-time Olympic champion Greg Louganis has been named as the new sports director for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series replacing his former Olympic rival Nki Stajkovic following his premature death in February.

Louganis, who performed the winning Olympic double off the 3m and 10m diving boards at the 1984 and 1988 Games, has been a regular addition to the judging panel for the series.

Now, as sports director, Louganis has the potential to steer cliff diving to even greater heights with the sport’s governing body having proposed the discipline’s inclusion for the next Olympics in Tokyo, 2020.

“I am thrilled to be working even more closely with the Red Bull Cliff Diving family, one of the most supportive and creative teams I’ve had the pleasure to be associated with,” he said.

“Interacting with this extraordinarily talented and elite group of athletes as a judge was already something I cherished but being able to continue the work of my dear friend, the extraordinary Niki Stajkovic, is both humbling and an honour. I look forward to the 2017 season as we continue to strengthen awareness of cliff diving as the important and pure sport it is.”

As well as winning quadruple, Olympic gold during his illustrious career, American Louganis is also a five-time world champion.

Louganis arrives in Ireland this June ahead of the inaugural stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Poll Na Péist (Serpent’s Lair) on Inis Mór, June 24th. The world’s elite male and female cliff divers will return for the third time to the island for a dramatic competition opener.

2017 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Calendar

June 24 – Inis Mór, Ireland

July 9 – São Miguel, Azores, Portugal

July 23 – Polignano a Mare, Italy

September 3 – Texas, USA

September 16 – Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

October 21 – Lago Ranco, Chile

