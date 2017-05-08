Oireachtas committee holds historic meeting on Inis Mor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands is formally meeting on the Aran Islands today.

Cross-party senators and TDs have descended on Inis Mór to hear firsthand what the major issues affecting island life are.

The committee is dedicated to promoting the use of the Irish language in communities, the arts, education, sport, business, media and politics.

Before the formal meeting of the committee later, members will travel around the island to visit various businesses and groups.

Committee member, Sinn Féin Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh is on Inis Mór and says it’s the first time the committee has formally met on the islands.