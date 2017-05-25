Oireachtas committee hears proposals for development of Galway-Limerick ‘supercity’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oireachtas committee has heard calls for the development of a Galway-Limerick ‘supercity.’

The matter has been raised by Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon, who says investment in the two nearby cities as a unit would provide a massive boost to the economy of the west.

Deputy Cannon has pointed out that Galway’s commuter towns are performing well – but towns and villages further out from the city are still struggling due to a phenomenon known as ‘distance decay.’

He’s told an Oireachtas committee that developing Galway and Limerick as a single ‘conurbation’ could provide huge benefits to the entire region.