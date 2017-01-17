15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Oireachtas committee to discuss role of Parks and Wildlife service in N59 controversy

By GBFM News
January 17, 2017

Time posted: 5:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The controversial involvement of the National Parks and Wildlife Service in the provision of a new route through Connemara will be discussed at Leinster House tomorrow (18/1).

The Committee on Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural & Gaeltacht Affairs will meet with officials from the Department of Arts tomorrow to discuss the national road network.

Among the topics up for discussion tomorrow is the input of the NPWS in the development and maintenance of the national road network, including the issue of the N59 in Galway.

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for the upgrade of the section of the road between Oughterard to Maam Cross.

However, a condition was attached that the National Parks and Wildlife Service would first have to be in agreement with the work plan before the commencement of the project.

Meanwhile, the higher planning authority refused permission in May last year for the long-awaited upgrade between Maam Cross and Clifden due to environmental concerns.

The NPWS and the County Council have yet to agree on method statements for the permitted section of the road.

The matter will be discussed at an Oireachtas committee meeting at Leinster House tomorrow morning.

