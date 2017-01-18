Oireachtas committee debates role of NPWS in N59 road upgrade controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The controversial involvement of the National Parks and Wildlife Service in the provision of a new route through Connemara was debated at Leinster House today.

The Committee on Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural & Gaeltacht Affairs met with officials from the Department of Arts to discuss the national road network.

An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for the upgrade of the section of the road between Oughterard to Maam Cross.

However, a condition was attached that the National Parks and Wildlife Service would first have to be in agreement with the work plan before the commencement of the project.

Meanwhile, the higher planning authority refused permission in May last year for the long-awaited upgrade between Maam Cross and Clifden due to environmental concerns.

Addressing the committee, John Fitzgerald NPWS Principal Officer with responsibility for the oversight of compliance with the EU Birds and Habitats Directives, said eigh method statements have been submitted by the local authority but only two have been approved.

It’s understood efforts are now underway to prepare a method statement for the section of road from Maam Cross to Bunakill.

Galway Sinn Fein Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh said the public is tired of hearing of meetings between officials and the time has come for a solution to be found.