Galway Bay fm newsroom – Carna Post Office has been closed due to what An Post officials describe as ‘circumstances beyond their control’.

The Connemara post office has been closed temporarily since last evening.

Services for Department of Social Protection customers have been transferred to the nearby Cill Chiaráin Post office in the interim period.

It’s unclear when the local branch will reopen as officials deal with an issue which they say needs to be addressed.