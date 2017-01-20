Officials gather to discuss ongoing N59 controversy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public representatives are meeting with County Council officials at County Hall around now to discuss the ongoing N59 controversy.

The meeting has been arranged by Minister of State Seán Kyne, following a discussion about the N59 by a Dáil and Seanad Committee at Leinster House this week.

Following this week’s Oireachtas committee hearing, Galway County Council defended its efforts in preparing method statements which are vital to progress the long awaited upgrade.

The NPWS stated eight method statements have been submitted by the local authority but only two have been approved due to a variety of issues.

It added that a method statement is still awaited for the section of road from Maam Cross to Bunakill.

The delay has been criticised by the N59 action group who have queried why the statements are not being advanced.

Senior personnel in the Department of Heritage, Arts, Regional and Gaeltacht Affairs have also suggested that the planning application for the section of the N59 between Maam Cross and Clifden was not comprehensive enough.

The officials also stated that they had not received any further plan from the County Council for work on a section east of Maam Cross – a plan that was promised within two months last November.

Minister Seán Kyne who has expressed disappointment publicly with the County Council on this issue has moved quickly to put the matter back on the table of officials and management in Galway.

He is meeting with council officials at County Hall this afternoon in a bid to get the project moving.