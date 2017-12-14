Officials, coaches and media to be honoured in inaugural LGFA Volunteer of the Year awards

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce details of the inaugural LGFA Volunteer of the Year awards.

Administrators, coaches and media are among those who will be honoured across seven categories, and the awards will be presented at Croke Park on Saturday, February 17.

This new LGFA scheme will recognise winners from 2017 in the following categories:

Committee Officer of the Year

Club Coach of the Year

Youth Volunteer of the Year

School Coach of the Year

PRO (Public Relations Officer) of the Year

Local Journalist of the Year

Overall Volunteer of the Year

The Overall Volunteer of the Year will receive the Lulu Carroll award, named after the late Lulu Carroll, who was a 2001 All-Ireland senior medallist with Laois.

Lulu, who passed away in 2007, was a committed servant to Ladies Football at club and county levels, and one of the game’s most popular and well-known figures.

Lulu, a former All-Star recipient, also won eight Leinster titles with Laois, along with six county senior titles and a provincial crown at club level with Timahoe.

Further details on each of the individual awards can be found by visiting the Ladies Gaelic Football Association website, and accessing the following link: http://ladiesgaelic.ie/?post_type=promotions&p=38123

The Committee Officer, Youth Volunteer, School Coach, PRO, Local Journalist and Overall Volunteer of the Year awards will be chosen on receipt of applications to [email protected] by Friday, January 19.

The Club Coach of the Year award is a little different, as applications will be sought by posting to our Facebook and Twitter pages, using the hashtag #ThanksCoach by Friday, January 19.

Comments can include text, video and pictures, to demonstrate why you think your chosen coach should win this award.

LGFA CEO Helen O’Rourke commented: “We are really excited by the establishment of the new LGFA Volunteer awards.

“December 5 was International Volunteer Day and it’s now the appropriate time to announce that we are recognising our many volunteers who undertake sterling work in their local communities on behalf of our Association.

“We look forward to receiving many nominations, and the awards event on February 17 should be something to really savour.”