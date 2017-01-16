15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

news-uhg-hospital

Official report raises concerns over ‘scandalous’ conditions at UHG

By GBFM News
January 16, 2017

Time posted: 9:03 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An official report has described conditions at UHG’s accident and emergency department as ‘nothing short of scandalous.’

The review by by senior representatives of the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland was commissioned by the Saolta Hospitals Group.

The report found that nursing staff at UHG feel disempowered and frustrated, patients are at risk and “nobody is in charge” at a departmental or corporate level.

It says relationships between senior medical staff and the nursing team appear broken and the resulting lack of trust is extremely damaging.

During the review, the team found that even very urgent cases have had to wait more than 12 hours to be assessed by a doctor, while elective work is cancelled regularly.

One heart patient urgently requiring angioplasty had been cancelled three times.

The report also claims that a number of staff became visibly upset describing their experiences of working in such a stressful environment during interviews.

Nurses say nothing is being done to address the departure of senior staff due to work-related stress.

The review found that nurses at UHG don’t have access to lab results – and doctors have to sign off requests for blood tests.

In addition, nurses are not permitted to refer patients directly to occupational therapy or physiotherapy, a restriction the report describes as outdated.

Decisions about the transfer of patients are often made without nurses being consulted.

According to the Irish Times, the review found little support for whistleblowers on safety concerns – the Royal College of Nursing in Northern Ireland says this needs to change.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Man taken to UHG following city blaze
University Hospital Galway
January 16, 2017
Man taken to UHG following city blaze
news-michael-fitzmaurice
January 15, 2017
Call to restore Youthwork service in Ballygar
gbfm-news-galway-city-council
January 15, 2017
Legal agreements on city community centres still to be finalised

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
GALWAY FBD
January 15, 2017
FBD League MATCH TRACKER
Basketball-ireland
January 13, 2017
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: January 14th and 15th
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK