Official contract signing for Aran Islands air service

By GBFM News
January 19, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The contract for the Aran Islands air service has been officially signed.

It follows months of uncertainty over the essential service, which operates from Na Minna airport in Inverin.

The service will be provided by Aer Arann.

The new contract will see the public service obligation flights operate from now until the end of December 2020.

Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne was one of those who officiated at the signing this week.

He says it’s an important milestone after many false dawns.

