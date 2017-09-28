15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Office plan for former Piscatorial School at The Claddagh

By GBFM News
September 28, 2017

Time posted: 12:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted to the city council for office space at the former Piscatorial School at Claddagh Quay in the city.

Piscatorial Developments Limited is seeking planning permission for works at the protected structure.

The former Piscatorial School at Claddagh Quay dates back to the 1800s and was owned by the Dominican Order before it was sold.

The order built it to teach local children in literacy as well as practical skills.

It subsequently housed a primary school and social welfare services.

The proposed development would entail the change of use of the existing 3-storey building from school to office.

It would also involve refurbishment and conservation works to consolidate the historic fabric of the building.

As part of the works, 2 former chimneys would be reinstated and windows would be restored.

The developers would also erect a replica of the former Claddagh fisherman statue at roof level.

A decision is due from the city council on the plans for the old Piscatorial School at The Claddagh in November.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Half a million euro lotto ticket sold in Gort
September 28, 2017
Half a million euro lotto ticket sold in Gort
September 28, 2017
Boston Scientific gets approval for more parking in Ballybrit
September 28, 2017
Plans for new service station in Ballinasloe

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 28, 2017
Last IHC quarter final place up for grabs on Saturday
September 28, 2017
Galway pair win All Ireland Handball title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK