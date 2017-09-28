Office plan for former Piscatorial School at The Claddagh

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted to the city council for office space at the former Piscatorial School at Claddagh Quay in the city.

Piscatorial Developments Limited is seeking planning permission for works at the protected structure.

The former Piscatorial School at Claddagh Quay dates back to the 1800s and was owned by the Dominican Order before it was sold.

The order built it to teach local children in literacy as well as practical skills.

It subsequently housed a primary school and social welfare services.

The proposed development would entail the change of use of the existing 3-storey building from school to office.

It would also involve refurbishment and conservation works to consolidate the historic fabric of the building.

As part of the works, 2 former chimneys would be reinstated and windows would be restored.

The developers would also erect a replica of the former Claddagh fisherman statue at roof level.

A decision is due from the city council on the plans for the old Piscatorial School at The Claddagh in November.