The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Ocean Hygiene Supplies Under 14 Hurling Semi-Finals

By Sport GBFM
May 22, 2017

Time posted: 11:32 am

22-05-2017 (Mon)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 C Hurling Championship

 

Cup Semi Final

 

Duggan Park 18:30 Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Killimor
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
Craughwell 18:30 Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
  Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 A Hurling Championship
Cup Semi Final        
Duggan Park 19:30 Athenry V Craughwell
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
  Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 B Hurling Championship
Cup Semi Final        
Craughwell 19:30 Ardrahan V Tommy Larkins
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
  Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 A1 Hurling Championship
Shield Semi Final        
Ballinasloe (Club 18:45 Ballinasloe V Michael Cusacks
Grounds)        
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
Carnmore GAA Club 18:45 Carnmore V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
  Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 B Hurling Championship
Shield Semi Final        
Kilconieron 18:45 Kilconieron V Meelick-Eyrecourt
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
An Spideal 18:45 Cois Fharraige V Rahoon-Newcastle
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
  Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 B1 Hurling Championship
Shield Semi Final        
Castledaly 18:45 St Thomas V Ballinderreen
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
Sylane 18:45 Sylane V Liam Mellows
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
  Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 C Hurling Championship
Shield Semi Final        
Lackagh 18:45 Turloughmore 2 V Pádraig Pearses (Ros)
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
Portumna 18:45 Portumna V Mícheál Breathnach

 

(E.T. if Necessary)

 



 



 



 

24-05-2017 (Wed)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 B1 Hurling Championship

 

Cup Semi Final

 

Duggan Park 18:30 Abbeyknockmoy V Gort
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
Craughwell 18:30 Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mullagh/Kiltormer
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
  Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 A1 Hurling Championship
Cup Semi Final        
Duggan Park 19:30 Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
Craughwell 19:30 Kinvara V Moycullen

 

(E.T. if Necessary)

 

25-05-2017 (Thu)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 C1 Hurling Championship

 

Cup Semi Final

 

Duggan Park 18:30 Four Roads V Craughwell 2 OR Sarsfields 2
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
Kenny Park 18:30 Clarinbridge 2 V Craughwell 2 OR Sarsfields 2
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
  Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 A Hurling Championship
Cup Semi Final        
Kenny Park 19:30 Loughrea V Turloughmore
  (E.T. if Necessary)    
  Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 B Hurling Championship
Cup Semi Final        
Duggan Park 19:30 Castlegar V Pádraig Pearses
  (E.T. if Necessary)    

 

 

 

