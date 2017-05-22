Ocean Hygiene Supplies Under 14 Hurling Semi-Finals

Duggan Park 18:30 Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Killimor

(E.T. if Necessary)

Craughwell 18:30 Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough

(E.T. if Necessary)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 A Hurling Championship

Cup Semi Final

Duggan Park 19:30 Athenry V Craughwell

(E.T. if Necessary)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 B Hurling Championship

Cup Semi Final

Craughwell 19:30 Ardrahan V Tommy Larkins

(E.T. if Necessary)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 A1 Hurling Championship

Shield Semi Final

Ballinasloe (Club 18:45 Ballinasloe V Michael Cusacks

Grounds)

(E.T. if Necessary)

Carnmore GAA Club 18:45 Carnmore V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry

(E.T. if Necessary)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 B Hurling Championship

Shield Semi Final

Kilconieron 18:45 Kilconieron V Meelick-Eyrecourt

(E.T. if Necessary)

An Spideal 18:45 Cois Fharraige V Rahoon-Newcastle

(E.T. if Necessary)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 B1 Hurling Championship

Shield Semi Final

Castledaly 18:45 St Thomas V Ballinderreen

(E.T. if Necessary)

Sylane 18:45 Sylane V Liam Mellows

(E.T. if Necessary)

Ocean Hygiene Supplies & Packaging U14 C Hurling Championship

Shield Semi Final

Lackagh 18:45 Turloughmore 2 V Pádraig Pearses (Ros)

(E.T. if Necessary)