Athenry Apple data centre faces further legal delay as appeal sought

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Commercial Court has heard this afternoon (17/10) that two objectors to the Apple Data Centre in Athenry want to appeal last week’s decision by the court which paved the way for the development to go ahead.

Justice Paul McDermott ruled last Thursday that he was refusing applications from locals Allan Daly and Sinead Fitzpatrick, as well as Dublin businessman Brian McDonagh, to have An Bord Pleanála’s decision overturned.

Today the court heard that lawyers for the two local residents, Allan Daly and Sinead Fitzpatrick, are seeking a certificate to appeal

Their application is due to be heard in court, tomorrow week, Wednesday October 25th.

The other objector Brian McDonagh asked the court for more time to consider last week’s judgement.

However, Justice McDermott told him he had the same amount of time as the other two objectors to consider the judgment.

It’s understood lawyers for An Bord Pleanála say the objectors must identify a point of exceptional public importance in order to progress an application for appeal.