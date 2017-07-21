15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Objections to new housing development at Headford Road

By GBFM News
July 21, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a new housing development at Headford Road in the city are being blocked.

Earlier this year, Wyckam Limited was granted planning permission for 13 houses at Bóthar Na Chóiste.

However that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

In an appeal to the higher planning authority,one objector raises concerns about overlooking of her property and the removal of a portion of a hedgerow which has been maintained for decades.

Another third party appeal on behalf of Cairéal Mór Management company has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the new houses at Bóthar na Cóiste.

The appeal agrues that the developer does not have any legal right to access the Cairéal Mór housing estate and that construction traffic would damage the existing roadway.

A decision is expected about the future of the planned housing at Bóthar na Chóiste in October. (23/10)

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
City council seeks contractors to build new sports facilities
July 21, 2017
City council seeks contractors to build new sports facilities
July 21, 2017
Census confirms Galway’s heavy reliance on private cars
July 21, 2017
Clifden launch for county gum litter initiative

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 21, 2017
Rugby Star George Naoupu retires after 15 year Playing Career
July 21, 2017
Ladies Football Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK