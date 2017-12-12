Objections to Claregalway schools’ plan brought to higher planning authority

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Approval for a new school for Claregalway Educate Together is being opposed, along with an extension to the secondary school on the same site.

Last month, the county council granted planning permission to the Department of Education for the Educate Together school and a two-storey extension to Coláiste Baile Chláir secondary school.

However, that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

During the county council planning process, submissions in support of the school project in Claregalway were lodged on behalf of Parents Together Association and the Student Council of Claregalway Educate Together as well as SMA House.

The Educate Together National School would be a two-storey building with 16 classrooms and a general purpose hall.

The extension to Coláiste Baile Chláir would provide for 2 special needs classrooms and a sports hall.

However there were a significant number of objections to the school plan during the planning process and these concerns are now being assessed by An Bord Pleanála.

Lakeview Residents Association, Claregalway Leisure Centre Limited and others are concerned about traffic congestion at Lydican Road and minimal playing areas.

A decision is due from An Bord Pleanála by April next year.