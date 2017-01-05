Objection to redevelopment of city hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans to redevelop a hotel on the west side of the city have been met with opposition.

Permission was previously granted to change the ground floor of the Glen Oaks Hotel at Bishop O’ Donnell Road into more bedrooms.

However, an appeal against that decision has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

Planning permission was granted to change the ground floor bar and restaurant of the Glen Oaks Hotel into 13 new en-suite bedrooms.

The development also includes the conversion of unused attic space to provide 6 new en-suite bedrooms, with 4 conditions attached.

However, in an appeal to An Bord Pleanála, it’s argued that the development would be more consistent with a hostel and not a hotel with more bedrooms and a lack of bar and restaurant.

The appellant also argues that the existing and proposed car parking spaces are significantly below minimum requirements.

Planners at the city council have responded to the appeal stating that these concerns were not raised during the original application process which is both frustrating for the planning authority and the first parties.

An Bord Pleanála will decide on the future of the proposal for the Glen Oaks Hotel in March.