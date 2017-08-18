O Cuiv tops list of Galway parliamentary submissions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s been revealed which Galway TDs have submitted the most parliamentary questions in the Dáil.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O Cuiv is well ahead of the pack with over 750 questions submitted in the last year – almost double that of the next in line, his party colleague Anne Rabbitte.

Parliamentary questions allow Deputies to submit queries to members of the Government on matters relating to their departments or matters in which they play an administrative role.

Last month, we revealed Galway’s top Dáil speakers – with Deputies Eugene Murphy, Catherine Connolly and Anne Rabbitte leading the tables.

However, analysis of parliamentary questions submitted over the past year reveals a somewhat different story regards parliamentary activity by Galway’s public representatives.

Parliamentary questions are often seen as a good way for a TD to obtain information that the Government may not wish to reveal.

Fianna Fail Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv was below average in his spoken contributions to the Dáil – but he leads the pack on parliamentary questions with 758 questions submitted in the last year.

That’s almost double that of the next in line, his party colleague Anne Rabbitte, who submitted 442 questions.

Next is Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly, who submitted 372 questions – followed closely by fellow Independent Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice with 313 queries.

Fianna Fail’s Deputy Eugene Murphy submitted 212 queries over the past year – while Independent TD Noel Grealish sought answers to 173 questions.

Trailing significantly behind is Fine Gael Deputy Hildegarde Naughten with just 56 questions submitted – followed by party colleague Deputy Ciaran Cannon, who asked just 27 such questions.

Deputies Sean Kyne, Sean Canney and Denis Naughten did not ask any parliamentary questions over the last year, as ministers are unable to submit parliamentary questions.

The results are from an analysis of website Kildare Street, an online database of everything said and submitted in the Oireachtas.