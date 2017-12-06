15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Nursing Homes Ireland meets HSE over UHG discharge policies

By GBFM News
December 6, 2017

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nursing Homes Ireland has met with HSE management in a bid to improve patient flow at UHG, while respecting the rights of older patients.

The NHI says the health executive must ensure that the principle of resident choice is adhered to for older people requiring short-stay care.

NHI representatives say the underlying principle of Fair Deal is that a person has the right to choose which nursing home they choose to live in.

CEO Tadhg Daly says the system needs to ensure the rights and wishes of all older people being discharged from UHG are respected.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
