Nurses say streamlining UHG services has not solved overcrowding problem

Galway Bay fm newsroom: The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says streamlining services at UHG has not solved the overcrowding crisis, and the only solution is more beds.

Today, over 430 people are on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

41 of these are on trolleys at UHG – either in corridors or over-capacity wards.

It’s the second time this week that the hospital’s trolley figure has surpassed 40.

Nurses at the hospital met this week with management amid ongoing concerns about overcrowding and the impact it’s having on both patients and staff.

The INMO’s Anne Burke says the problem will only be solved when more beds are provided.