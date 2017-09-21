Number of homeless children in Galway could fill entire school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of children in Galway experiencing homelessness could now fill an entire school.

That’s according to COPE Galway, which is set to shortly release it’s 2016 report on homelessness across the county.

That’s the stark warning being issued by homeless charity COPE Galway, which is set to release it’s 2016 report early next month.

The annual publication outlines the experiences of families across the city and county and examines the services and supports offered by the charity year-round.

The keynote address at this year’s launch will be delivered by city native and the Government’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection Dr. Geoffrey Shannon.

The 2016 COPE Galway Annual Report will be launched at the Harbour Hotel on Monday October 2nd at 11.30am.