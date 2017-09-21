15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Number of homeless children in Galway could fill entire school

By GBFM News
September 21, 2017

Time posted: 10:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of children in Galway experiencing homelessness could now fill an entire school.

That’s according to COPE Galway, which is set to shortly release it’s 2016 report on homelessness across the county.

In Galway, the number of children experiencing homelessness would fill an entire school.

That’s the stark warning being issued by homeless charity COPE Galway, which is set to release it’s 2016 report early next month.

The annual publication outlines the experiences of families across the city and county and examines the services and supports offered by the charity year-round.

The keynote address at this year’s launch will be delivered by city native and the Government’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection Dr. Geoffrey Shannon.

The 2016 COPE Galway Annual Report will be launched at the Harbour Hotel on Monday October 2nd at 11.30am.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Truck Driver with ADR Licence requires for Oil Deliveries in Galway
Disruption to water supply in the Abbeyknockmoy area
September 21, 2017
Connemara farmed salmon valued at 38 million euro
September 21, 2017
Free parking in county tomorrow for European Mobility Week
September 20, 2017
Seal pups discovered in Galway set for return to wild

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 21, 2017
AIG Cups & Shields Results and Draws
September 21, 2017
Michael Daly nominated for ‘Young Footballer of the Year’
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK