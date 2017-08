Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of fire related calls received by Galway County Fire and Rescue Service has fallen by 45% since 2010.

That’s according to information presented by Chief Fire Officer Michael Rafferty at a meeting of Ballinasloe District Councillors.

Just under 1,500 fire calls were received by the Fire and Rescue Service in 2010 compared with 817 in 2016.

The number of false alarms also fell 37% in the same period down to 250 last year.