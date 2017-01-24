15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUIG’s Search for Sigerson begins

By Sport GBFM
January 24, 2017

Time posted: 4:45 pm

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the Sigerson Cup competition. The Sigerson Cup is the premier of Gaelic Football Championships held among Higher Education institutions which includes Universities, Colleges and Institutes of Technology throughout Ireland.

NUIG begin their journey against Trinity College on home soil, in Dangan at half two in the preliminary round of the competition. NUIG had a fantastic start to the year, claiming victories against Mayo and IT Sligo in the FBD league.

The panel for NUIG’s Sigerson game against Trinity College has a strong Galway contingent with eleven of the panel hailing from the Maroon and White.

Sean Kelly and Peter Cooke come from Moycullen,Luke Burke fromCaltra, while ‘Keeper Tadgh O Malley hails fromLettermore.

Mountbellow and Annaghdown contain two representatives each. Matt Barrett and Michael Daly who have been immense thus far for NUIG come from Mountbellow while, Ryan Forde and talisman Damian Comer derive from Annaghdown.

Enda Tierney from Oughterard, Ruairi Greene from Killannin and James Kennedy from Barna round off the Galway strong NUIG team.

The winners of this game will face Queens University Belfast or DCU Dóchas Éireannin the next round on the 8th of February.

This year’s ‘Sigerson weekend’ which is home to the Semi Final and Final of the cup competition will be held in the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Co. Mayo.

