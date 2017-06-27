NUIG symposium to debate extreme weather events

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A symposium will be held in the city tomorrow (28/06) to discuss extreme weather events.

The event which focuses on the physical and social impacts, is led by the Discipline of Geography at NUI Galway.

The discussion aims to ignite new ideas for future research in areas including merging atmospheric sciences, oceanography, climate modelling and engineering.

Topics include approaches and challenges in modelling extreme events in past climate states as well as hydro-climatic extremes from 1700 to present.

The event takes place at the Cairns School of Business from 1pm and pre-registration is required.

Dr Audrey Morely, Lecturer in Geography at NUI Galway, says our understanding of extreme weather events is still quite limited.