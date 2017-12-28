NUIG study identifies key factors in management of Type 2 Diabetes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New research from NUI Galway has identified key dietary factors in the effective management of Type 2 diabetes.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the University of British Columbia, analysed the effectiveness of behaviour change techniques in 54 clinical trials.

It found the direct supply of healthy meals with ongoing support from experts – rather than simply advising people to change their diet – plays a critical role.

It found that factors such as body weight and diabetes control were significantly improved when such an approach was adopted.

The research finds that ultimately, patients with Type 2 Diabetes need greater support in modifying and adapting their diets to best manage the condition.

Lead author on the study, Kevin Cradock, says the food environment in our everyday lives plays a big role.