15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

NUIG study identifies key factors in management of Type 2 Diabetes

By GBFM News
December 28, 2017

Time posted: 4:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New research from NUI Galway has identified key dietary factors in the effective management of Type 2 diabetes.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the University of British Columbia, analysed the effectiveness of behaviour change techniques in 54 clinical trials.

It found the direct supply of healthy meals with ongoing support from experts – rather than simply advising people to change their diet – plays a critical role.

It found that factors such as body weight and diabetes control were significantly improved when such an approach was adopted.

The research finds that ultimately, patients with Type 2 Diabetes need greater support in modifying and adapting their diets to best manage the condition.

Lead author on the study, Kevin Cradock, says the food environment in our everyday lives plays a big role.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht issue squad update ahead of New Year’s Day clash with Leinster
December 28, 2017
Gardaí investigate Christmas morning break-in at Tuam Cathedral
December 28, 2017
Call for city affordable housing programme
December 28, 2017
Land secured for expansion of Clarinbridge cemetery

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 28, 2017
Connacht issue squad update ahead of New Year’s Day clash with Leinster
December 28, 2017
A Special Year – The Interviews – David Burke
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK