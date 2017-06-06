15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

NUIG student is second person to die following Tourmakeady crash

By GBFM News
June 6, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG student, Orla O’ Malley from Cross, Co. Mayo has become the second person to die following a car crash in Tourmakeady in the early hours of Sunday

20 year-old Seán Halloran from Ballynonagh, Clonbur lost his life in the single vehicle collision

Sean and Orla were both passengers in the car while the driver, aged in his 20s, was also hospitalised following the car leaving the road and hitting a wall

The Connemara region is coming to terms with a weekend of tragedy which claimed the lives of 2 other people

A woman from Moycullen died as a result of a dog attack, and an Inverin man’s body was found at the shore in Salthill.

64 year-old Teresa McDonagh was visiting a relative’s home in Knockarasser near Moycullen on Sunday afternoon when she was attcked by two bull mastiff dogs.

The body of an Inverin man in his early 50s was discovered at Palmer’s Beach in Salthill by a passerby around 10a.m on Sunday and gardaí don’t believe the circumstances of his death are suspicious

Galway West – South Mayo T.D Éamon Ó Cuív says it’s been a devastating weekend for the region.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connemara region coming to terms with weekend of tragedy
Galway v Mayo – The Build – Up
June 6, 2017
Connemara region coming to terms with weekend of tragedy
June 6, 2017
Traveller families protest against eviction from Cúl Trá halting site
June 6, 2017
Gardai give strong message of support for city’s Muslim community following mosque attack

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 6, 2017
Galway v Mayo – The Build – Up
June 6, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK