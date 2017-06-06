NUIG student is second person to die following Tourmakeady crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG student, Orla O’ Malley from Cross, Co. Mayo has become the second person to die following a car crash in Tourmakeady in the early hours of Sunday

20 year-old Seán Halloran from Ballynonagh, Clonbur lost his life in the single vehicle collision

Sean and Orla were both passengers in the car while the driver, aged in his 20s, was also hospitalised following the car leaving the road and hitting a wall

The Connemara region is coming to terms with a weekend of tragedy which claimed the lives of 2 other people

A woman from Moycullen died as a result of a dog attack, and an Inverin man’s body was found at the shore in Salthill.

64 year-old Teresa McDonagh was visiting a relative’s home in Knockarasser near Moycullen on Sunday afternoon when she was attcked by two bull mastiff dogs.

The body of an Inverin man in his early 50s was discovered at Palmer’s Beach in Salthill by a passerby around 10a.m on Sunday and gardaí don’t believe the circumstances of his death are suspicious

Galway West – South Mayo T.D Éamon Ó Cuív says it’s been a devastating weekend for the region.