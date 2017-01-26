NUIG seeks recruitment services for new President

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is seeking executive search and recruitment services for the appointment of a new President.

The deadline for interested tenders closes on February 15th.

The advertisement comes as Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv is seeking leave to bring a bill before the Dáil today (Thurs) which would ensure the new president is capable of doing business in both Irish and English.

Late last year, NUIG’s governing authority decided to change the recruitment criteria for appointing a new president.

The majority of members felt the requirement was restricting the potential number of candidates for the position.

However, the decision was not unanimous with some members of Údarás na hOllscoile vehemently opposed to the move.

The post of President is currently held by Dr. Jim Browne who is due to resign early next year (Jan 2018).

Deputy O’Cuiv’s University College Galway Amendement Bill 2017 will be brought before the Dáil this afternoon.