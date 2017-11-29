NUIG seeks consortium to develop second phase of student accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is progressing its plans for student accommodation.

The college has advertised the 1.5 million euro tender contract for a single point design team for Phase 2 of its planned student accommodation in Dangan.

The college is seeking submissions from single point design team consortia comprising architectural, engineering, fire safety, landscape architecture and other specialist skills.

Phase 2 of the student accommodation plan involves the development of a further 450 bed spaces at Corrib Village.

It’s part of NUI Galway’s plan to develop additional commercially viable, modern, appealing and environmentally friendly student accommodation on campus.

The accommodation is required for immediate fit out and setup by early December 2020 in advance of the academic semester beginning in January 2021.

The contract has a value of 1.5 million euro and the deadline for expressions of interest is noon on Friday week December 8th.