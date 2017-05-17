NUIG professor appointed to commission on future of policing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway professor has been appointed by the Government to the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

Professor Donncha O’Connell, who recently completed a four-year term as Head of the School of Law at NUI Galway will take on the position.

The Commission has been established following recent controversies involving An Garda Síochána.

It’s to be chaired by Kathleen O’Toole, the Chief of the Seattle Police Department and former Chief Inspector of the Garda Inspectorate.

Professor O’Connell is a part-time Commissioner of the Law Reform Commission and served, for four years, as a board member of the Legal Aid Board.

The Swinford native who now lives in Moycullen was previously a member of the EU Network of Independent Experts on Fundamental Rights which advised the EU Commission on a wide range of human rights issues.

Professor O’Connell joined the staff of NUI Galway in 1993 having studied at NUI Galway, The Honorable Society of the King’s Inns, Dublin and the University of Edinburgh.