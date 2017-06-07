NUIG President receives one of France’s highest honours

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of NUI Galway has received one of France’s highest honours.

At a private ceremony hosted in the Residence of the French Ambassador, Dr Jim Browne was awarded the Ordre des Palmes Académiques.

Dr Browne is the first Irish University President to have received the Order of Academic Palms.

It’s traditionally given by the French government to honour distinguished figures in culture and education and originally assumed its current form in 1955.

The honour was bestowed on President Browne in recognition of both NUI Galway’s links with France and his own academic work with French researchers and industry in manufacturing technology.