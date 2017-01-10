15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

NUIG President pays tribute to the late TK Whitaker

By GBFM News
January 10, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of NUI Galway has paid tribute to Dr. T.K Whitaker – a former senator and head of the Department of Finance- who has passed away at the age of 100.

Dr. Whitaker was Chancellor of the National University of Ireland from 1976 to 1996, and has an institute named in his honour at NUIG.

NUIG President Dr. Jim Browne says T.K Whitaker led the transformation of Irish economic policy which shaped modern Ireland.

Mr Whitaker was best known for his groundbreaking work as head of the Department of Finance – which paved the way for Ireland’s economic expansion in the 1960’s.

In 2001 the public voted him Irishman of the 20th Century, and the Taoiseach has described him as ‘incomparable and irreplaceable’.

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins says his life’s work embodies ‘the finest qualities and aspirations of the Irish people’.

President of NUIG, Dr. Browne says the college is honoured that the Whitaker Institute on campus stands as an acknowledgement of his stature as a policy leader.

He adds that his legacy will be to have shaped modern Ireland as a sustainable economy, an inclusive society and a healthy democracy.

