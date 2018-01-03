The NUI Galway LGFA and Ladies Soccer are hosting a sporting event on January Thursday 19th at 2.30pm on the Presidents pitch across from the quad. NUI Galway Ladies Soccer Club will take on NUI Galway Ladies GAA Club with the first half played under the soccer rules and the second half under LGFA rules. All donations will be greatly received and given to a charity of the sports units choice.
NUIG Ladies Gaelic Football and Soccer teams to face each other for Charity
By Sport GBFM
January 3, 2018
Time posted: 3:20 pm
