15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

NUIG Ladies Gaelic Football and Soccer teams to face each other for Charity

By Sport GBFM
January 3, 2018

Time posted: 3:20 pm

The NUI Galway LGFA and Ladies Soccer are hosting a sporting event on January Thursday 19th at 2.30pm on the Presidents pitch across from the quad. NUI Galway Ladies Soccer Club will take on NUI Galway Ladies GAA Club with the first half played under the soccer rules and the second half under LGFA rules. All donations will be greatly received and given to a charity of the sports units choice.

Pictured at the NUI Galway LGFA & Ladies Soccer Football Event 2018 from left to right are John Hynes, Shauna Fox, Chloe Crowe and David Henry.

print
Sport
City loses ‘clean status’ in latest litter survey
Ronan Manning signs contract extension with Galway United
January 3, 2018
Ronan Manning signs contract extension with Galway United
January 3, 2018
Connacht’s Challenge Cup referee appointments announced
January 3, 2018
Stephen Walsh and Adam Rooney Sign For Galway United

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

January 3, 2018
Motorway reopens between Ballinasloe and Loughrea following crash
January 3, 2018
Action plan in place in city ahead of this evening’s high tide and strong winds

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline