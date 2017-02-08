15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUIG hurlers squeeze into Fitzgibbon Cup quarter finals

By Sport GBFM
February 8, 2017

Time posted: 10:47 am

NUIG qualified for a quarter final meeting with holders Mary I in the Fitzgibbon Cup last night after a dramatic 0-19 each draw away to Cork IT. In an enthralling game, Cork IT were reduced to 14 men after only a minute when corner-forward Colm Keane received a straight red card for a late tackle on Conor Cleary, but despite the advantage of an extra man NUIG trailed by 7 points with 20 minutes to go before a late rally secured the all important draw. Coilin Duffy reports:

 

NUIG: C Tuohy (Galway); G Fennelly (Tipperary), C Ryan (Tipperary), G Forde (Galway); S Moloney (Galway), C Cleary (Clare), M Connelly (Galway); I Fox 0-2 (Galway), O Donnellan 0-1 (Galway); C Whelan 0-2 (Galway), K McHugo 0-2 (Galway), N Mitchell (Westmeath); G Loughnane 0-1 (Galway), S Conlon (Tipperary), G Hennelly 0-11, 0-8 frees, 0-2 65’s (Galway).

Subs: A Helebert (Galway) for Conlon (HT); J Cummins (Galway) for Mitchell (41).

After the game, Coilin spoke to NUIG manager Tony Ward…

..

