NUIG hosts major conference on climate change threats to global food supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Climate change and the threat it poses to the global food supply is up for discussion at a major conference in Galway this week.

More than 150 of the world’s leading experts are meeting to debate everything from greenhouse gas emissions, increasing world populations, along with pressures on the agriculture industry.

They say the answers will be found in multiple scientific disciplines, new technology and educating Government ministers.

The event is hosted by the NUI Galway Plant and AgriBiosciences Research Centre.

The body is a key strategic partner in the global climate change, agriculture and food security research program.