NUIG gender discrimination case adjourned as lecturers agree to mediation process

By GBFM News
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A case against NUI Galway over claims of gender discrimination has been adjourned as the four female lecturers concerned agree to a mediation offer from the university.

A large demonstration in support of the women had been scheduled to take place tomorrow as the pre-trial hearing was due to be heard in the High Court in Dublin.

This has now been cancelled as the women enter into the negotiation process.

A case by a fifth woman is currently going through the Labour Court.

Dr. Micheline Sheehy-Skeffington won a landmark Equality Tribunal case in 2014 after she claimed NUIG discriminated against her for being a woman and therefore did not promote her.

