15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Country Crossroads

Country Crossroads

NUI_Galway_BrandMark_B

NUIG Belfast bound for Sigerson Cup

By Sport GBFM
January 29, 2017

Time posted: 7:05 pm

NUI Galway now play St. Mary’s in the next round of the Sigerson Cup on the 31st of January (Tuesday) following a convincing 4-12 to 1-07 win over Trinity last Wednesday

NUIG blitzed the Dublin outfit comfortably with goals coming from Colm Kelly, Sean Kelly, Matt McClean and Adam Gallagher who struck the net from the penalty spot.

The game with St. Mary’s will take place in in St. Joseph’s, Glenavy, Antrim @ 1:30 on Tuesday and all support is welcome as the Galway side look to book their place in the Quarter Finals.

Directions to the ground are available on the NUIG Men’s Facebook page.

The winners of this game will face DCU Dóchas Éireann on February 8thin the Quarter Finals.

This year’s ‘Sigerson weekend’ which is home to the Semi Final and Final of the cup competition will be held in the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Co. Mayo

print
Sport
Galway Expressway Bus route may be axed
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** Hula Hoops NICC Women's Cup Final, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, Dublin 28/1/2017 Limerick Celtics vs Maree Basketball Club Maree Basketball Club celebrate with the trophy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
January 29, 2017
Maree Women Wins Intermediate Cup
david-cawley-sligo
January 28, 2017
Victory for United in Pre-Season friendly
CAPPY INTERMEDIATE CAMOGIE
January 27, 2017
Cappataggle Camogie Team All Set For All-Ireland Semi-Final

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

gbfm-news-bus-eireann
January 29, 2017
Galway Expressway Bus route may be axed
roadworks
January 29, 2017
Road near Kilcolgan to close for two weeks

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline