NUIG Belfast bound for Sigerson Cup

NUI Galway now play St. Mary’s in the next round of the Sigerson Cup on the 31st of January (Tuesday) following a convincing 4-12 to 1-07 win over Trinity last Wednesday

NUIG blitzed the Dublin outfit comfortably with goals coming from Colm Kelly, Sean Kelly, Matt McClean and Adam Gallagher who struck the net from the penalty spot.

The game with St. Mary’s will take place in in St. Joseph’s, Glenavy, Antrim @ 1:30 on Tuesday and all support is welcome as the Galway side look to book their place in the Quarter Finals.

Directions to the ground are available on the NUIG Men’s Facebook page.

The winners of this game will face DCU Dóchas Éireann on February 8thin the Quarter Finals.

This year’s ‘Sigerson weekend’ which is home to the Semi Final and Final of the cup competition will be held in the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Co. Mayo