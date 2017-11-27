NUI Galway study outlines needs for improved recognition of ARDS syndrome

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway researchers have published a major study which outlines the need for improved recognition of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.

ARDS is an acute inflammatory lung injury, often caused by infection, which can result in respiratory failure.

Around 40% of patients with ARDS do not survive.

The study, which has been published in the The British Medical Journal, allows for retrospective diagnosis, and aims to gain greater recognition of the potentially fatal condition.