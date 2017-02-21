15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

NUI Galway study examines increasing rates of caesarean section in Ireland

By GBFM News
February 21, 2017

Time posted: 9:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study by NUI Galway and Trinity College in Dublin has outlined the increasing rates of caesarean sections in Ireland and the decline of natural births after a previous c-section.

The findings will be discussed at a major conference today where academics and clinicians will debate the continued decline in the numbers of first time mothers having a natural birth.

The caesarean section rate in Ireland was 24.6% in 2014.

In 2015, the rate was 32.3% in women having their first baby, and 30% in women having their second or subsequent baby.

The OptiBIRTH study was carried out across a number of maternity hospitals in Ireland, the UK, Sweden, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Italy.

It found Ireland has one of the lowest rates of natural birth after c-sections in Europe.

Experts say there is an urgent need for greater support for mothers to achieve natural births.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
