NUI Galway seeks more time to build river walkway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More time is being sought for a Greenway Enhancement Project at NUI Galway in Newcastle.

The college is looking for an extension of planning permission for the N6 underpass and approach roads near the Quincentenary Bridge.

The works at the NUIG campus would include the formation of a new vehicle, cycle, pedestrian underpass along the N6 road.

It would also involve the realignment of the approach road and path network, with the provision of a set-down area, public transport and car parking facilities.

The whole development would include a riverside walkway as part of the city’s Greenways initiative.

Permission was previously granted for the project, but as that permission is due to expire, the college is applying for more time to complete the development.

A decision is due from the city council in August. (10/8)