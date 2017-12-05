NUI Galway seeks participants for major study on Obsessive Compulsive Disorder

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is looking for people with OCD to take part in a new survey.

Studies show that around a quarter of all people in the community experience a low level of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder at some point in their lives.

It can take many forms including thoughts about being contaminated or dirty, repeatedly checking locks, thoughts about taking part in aggressive acts or excessive need for symmetry and order.

The online survey is available here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NUIGOCDStudy