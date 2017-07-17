NUI Galway seeks participants for major study on Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A team at NUI Galway is seeking participants for a major study on Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

Researchers at the university’s School of Psychology hope to recruit 1,000 women for the project.

IBS commonly causes cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, diarrhoea and constipation.

Participants will be asked to answer an online survey about their symptoms.

Dr. Jonathon Egan from NUIG’s School of Psychology says feelings and stress can exacerbate IBS.

To take the survey, visit WWW.SURVEYMONKEY.COM/R/IBSANDIBDNUIGALWAYSTUDY