15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

NUI Galway seeks participants for major study on Irritable Bowel Syndrome

By GBFM News
July 17, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A team at NUI Galway is seeking participants for a major study on Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

Researchers at the university’s School of Psychology hope to recruit 1,000 women for the project.

IBS commonly causes cramping, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, diarrhoea and constipation.

Participants will be asked to answer an online survey about their symptoms.

Dr. Jonathon Egan from NUIG’s School of Psychology says feelings and stress can exacerbate IBS.

To take the survey, visit WWW.SURVEYMONKEY.COM/R/IBSANDIBDNUIGALWAYSTUDY

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Irish Rowing Championship Results
Painter and Decorator required in Galway City and surrounds
July 17, 2017
Plans lodged for new visitor facilities at Portumna Castle
July 17, 2017
Galway to Sligo Greenway petition passes 2 thousand signatures
July 17, 2017
Galway to host major Jobs Expo in September

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 17, 2017
Galway Minor Ladies Book Place In All-Ireland Final
July 17, 2017
Irish Rowing Championship Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK