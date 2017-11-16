NUI Galway secures Gates Foundation grant for global health research

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has received a prestigious grant which will allow it to carry out groundbreaking research in global health and development

The Grand Challenges Explorations Grant is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The research by the University’s College of Engineering and Informatics will pursue an innovative global health and development research project, called HealthSIM.

Lead investigatior Dr Jim Duggan says the HealthSIM project focuses on strengthening health systems to ultimately reduce disease morbidity and mortality.