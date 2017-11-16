15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

NUI Galway secures Gates Foundation grant for global health research

By GBFM News
November 16, 2017

Time posted: 10:34 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has received a prestigious grant which will allow it to carry out groundbreaking research in global health and development

The Grand Challenges Explorations Grant is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The research by the University’s College of Engineering and Informatics will pursue an innovative global health and development research project, called HealthSIM.

Lead investigatior Dr Jim Duggan says the HealthSIM project focuses on strengthening health systems to ultimately reduce disease morbidity and mortality.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Thursday 16th November, 2017
November 16, 2017
Planning application due on derelict Corrib Great Southern site
November 16, 2017
Examiner of high profile Galway businesses allowed enter into investor agreement
November 15, 2017
City bypass application due to be lodged with An Bord Pleanala in New Year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 15, 2017
Voting Now Open For HRI Outstanding Achievement Award
November 15, 2017
Cillian McDaid To Join AFL Side Carlton
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK