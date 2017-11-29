15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUI Galway researcher receives award for mastectomy research

November 29, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An NUI Galway researcher has won the inaugural Allergen Innovation Award for her work to help breast cancer patients who’ve had a mastectomy.

Dr. Niamh O’Halloran is a researcher at NUI Galway’s School of Medicine.

Her project seeks to use the body’s own cells to reduce the risk of complications with implants post-mastectomy.

The Allergen Innovation Award – which is worth six thousand euro – provides funding for research in the field of Life Sciences.

Allergen is global pharmaceutical company which employs 1,800 people at its Irish facilities such as Galway med-tech company ZELTIQ Aesthetics.

