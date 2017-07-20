15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show



NUI Galway research could lead to Huntington’s disease breakthrough

By GBFM News
July 20, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New research being carried out at NUI Galway is showing promise in terms of a potential breakthrough treatment for Huntington’s disease.

The work is being carried out by a team lead by Professor Robert Lahue at the Centre for Chromosome Biology and the Galway Neuroscience Centre.

Huntington’s is an untreatable neurodegenerative disease that causes serious cognitive and movement defects.

The research targets an enzyme called Histone Deacetylase 3 or HDAC3 and is shown to slow cognitive decline in lab models.

Professor Lahue says that the next stage of research will focus on treating Huntington’s after the disease has set in.

