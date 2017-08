Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway has relaunched its iPoints App through iTunes, using the revised Common Points Scale.

The app allows Leaving Cert students to calculate their points based on their exam results which are due out on Wednesday.

It also gives students the option to share their results by text message or on social media.

And a reminder that on tomorrow evening’s FYI Galway from 5 we will have a special feature aimed at explaining the new method of grading.